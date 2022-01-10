$82.99 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post sales of $82.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.39 million and the highest is $86.62 million. IMAX reported sales of $55.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $229.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $232.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $334.41 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 470,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,143. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IMAX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

