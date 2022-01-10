700,000 Shares in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. PONO Capital makes up 1.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,000.

Shares of PONO Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. PONO Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

