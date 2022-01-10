696 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $230.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.63 and its 200 day moving average is $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $228.55 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.21.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

