$686.60 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce sales of $686.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.70 million and the lowest is $684.50 million. MRC Global reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 175,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 443,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,868. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

