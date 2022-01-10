$684.18 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $684.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.00 million and the highest is $691.41 million. Etsy reported sales of $617.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.71. 3,621,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

