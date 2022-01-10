$619.66 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $619.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $629.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.07 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $50.21. 34,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

