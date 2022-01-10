60,000 Shares in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Bought by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

