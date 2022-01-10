$59.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post sales of $59.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.49 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $46.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $209.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.61 on Friday, hitting $2,740.34. 1,487,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,908.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,786.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

