55I LLC Sells 46,630 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

55I LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,630 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

