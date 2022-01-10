55I LLC Has $147.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $147,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

