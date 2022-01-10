55I LLC Buys 38,963 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $140.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

