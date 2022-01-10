55I LLC Buys 38,120 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $425.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.