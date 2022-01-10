4,470 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. 8,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,840. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

