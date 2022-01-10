$44.16 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post sales of $44.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.10 million to $44.21 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $166.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 147,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $659.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.69. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

