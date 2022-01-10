4,285 Shares in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.