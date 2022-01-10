$4.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,053,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

