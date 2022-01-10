39,420 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,037.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $105.20 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.