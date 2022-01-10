$315.91 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $315.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.82 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. 16,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,040. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.