300,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIII. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $2,435,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $11,706,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,951,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.