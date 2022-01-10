$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 687,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,617. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

