2,891 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $110.54 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

