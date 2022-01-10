2,649 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $132.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

