$264.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $264.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

MBUU traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 148,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

