$25.86 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $25.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.47 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,333. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,117 shares of company stock worth $2,262,822 in the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

