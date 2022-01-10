$234.67 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $234.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.50 million and the highest is $238.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $918.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NYSE DT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 2,144,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 193.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.