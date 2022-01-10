22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Dawson James upped their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

XXII stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $449.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.91.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

