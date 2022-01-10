2,043 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.85 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

