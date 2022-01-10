$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.96. 1,121,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

