$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.35. 747,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,021. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.