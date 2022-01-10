1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $12,251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 46.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 23.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

