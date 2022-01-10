$191.03 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $191.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.75 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $173.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $720.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $718.20 million to $722.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $862.61 million, with estimates ranging from $774.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

PRPL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,646. The company has a market cap of $780.38 million, a P/E ratio of 194.33, a PEG ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

