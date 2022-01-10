18,600 Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

