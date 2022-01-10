$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $17.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.94.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

