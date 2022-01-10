158,466 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $15,586,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL opened at $40.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.