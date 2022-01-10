$156.83 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $156.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the lowest is $150.66 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $494.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

GCMG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 13,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,720. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

