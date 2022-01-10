$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $45.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.92 billion to $48.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.60 billion to $55.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $80.87. 538,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,601. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

