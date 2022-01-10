13,795 Shares in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 239.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $17.46 on Monday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.