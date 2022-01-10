$114.73 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $114.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $114.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $462.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $463.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $497.33 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,678,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

