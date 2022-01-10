10,800 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,659,000 after acquiring an additional 312,515 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 700.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 395,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter.

LESL stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

