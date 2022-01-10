$108.08 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report sales of $108.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.46 million and the highest is $108.47 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $416.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $440.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $446.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 214.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $88.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

