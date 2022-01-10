-$1.23 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

