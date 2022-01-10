$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $6.46 on Friday, reaching $255.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,820. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.04. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.