$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

