-$0.78 EPS Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

