-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gitlab.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309 over the last 90 days.

GTLB stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.