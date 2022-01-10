-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

