-$0.02 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $362.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

