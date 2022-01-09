Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Zymergen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.

ZY stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymergen (ZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.