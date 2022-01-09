ZUM TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,111.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $545,606.34 and $2,111.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.00445958 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars.

