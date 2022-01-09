Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Shares of ZG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 762,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,624. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

